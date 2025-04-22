Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,656,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $94.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

