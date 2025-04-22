Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,987,000 after purchasing an additional 219,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,464,000 after buying an additional 225,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,743,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

