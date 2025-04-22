Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 15.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

