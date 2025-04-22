Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kadant by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE KAI opened at $286.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.28. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.51 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

