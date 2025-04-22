Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,674,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

