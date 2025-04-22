Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $113,156,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,547,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

