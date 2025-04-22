Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,407,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $13,342,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $8,888,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,946,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 238,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $47.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

