UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,263 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after buying an additional 583,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $22,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after buying an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in UDR by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,226,000 after acquiring an additional 307,823 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 163.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 688.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

