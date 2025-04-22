UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UDR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UDR by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after acquiring an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 688.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

