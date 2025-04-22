United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of USLM stock opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.93. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,330.08. This trade represents a 59.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

