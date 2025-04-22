VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,631 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after buying an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after buying an additional 1,771,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

