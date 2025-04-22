Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,454,000 after purchasing an additional 359,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $50.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.