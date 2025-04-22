Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,838,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,030,000 after purchasing an additional 325,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

