Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.40 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,417,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,001,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Terex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.