Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,561,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 106,763 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knowles by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KN opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KN

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.