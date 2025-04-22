West Bancorporation (WTBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. West Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

