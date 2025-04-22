West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.50.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $206.02 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $394.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.81.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.56%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

