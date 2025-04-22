Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $242,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

