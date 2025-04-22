World Kinect (WKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. World Kinect has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.