WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 52,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WPP by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WPP by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $57.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06.

WPP Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9728 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.