Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Yelp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,774 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Yelp by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 529,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,476.80. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

