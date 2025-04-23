13,209 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

IHF stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

