13,760 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

JFrog Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $652,875.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,866,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,757,894.57. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,104 shares of company stock worth $15,084,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

