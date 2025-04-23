1,467 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDGL. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDGL opened at $302.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $422.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,235.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $34,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,114.20. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,492 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,707. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.