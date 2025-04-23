17,997 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 509.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 1,942,341 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GDS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 898,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GDS by 7,553.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 602,840 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 279,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

