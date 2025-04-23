1,799,725 Shares in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,799,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAN stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.48.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Canaan in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

