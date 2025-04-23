18,500 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

VXF stock opened at $162.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

