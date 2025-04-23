20,189 Shares in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

