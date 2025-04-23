222,391 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 222,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 563.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 126,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 750,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

