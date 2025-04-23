263,437 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 263,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.78% of Ichor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

About Ichor

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.