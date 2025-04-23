274,712 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 274,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.13% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTIN. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 360,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PTIN opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

About Pacer Trendpilot International ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

