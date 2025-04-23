45,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,542,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

