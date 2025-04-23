495,253 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 495,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,760,901.99. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 110.86% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

