8,697 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 847.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,890,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,330,000 after purchasing an additional 250,630 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 294,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $48.94.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4324 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

