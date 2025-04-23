963,709 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 963,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $843.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

