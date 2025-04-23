AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $307.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average is $187.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This trade represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,204,000 after buying an additional 273,078 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

