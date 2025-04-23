Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,662.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,384 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,586,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 740,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 525,504 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,270,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,681,000 after acquiring an additional 362,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,403,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,348,000 after acquiring an additional 327,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts
In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 14,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.86%.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
