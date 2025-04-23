AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.43. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,269.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

