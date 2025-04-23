Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price objective on Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.72 and a 200 day moving average of $183.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.