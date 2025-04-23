Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after purchasing an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

