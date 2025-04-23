Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after buying an additional 12,018,120 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.