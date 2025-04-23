American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,751,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 135,002 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,088,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 359,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,884,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,660,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 99,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 886,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $194,590,000 after acquiring an additional 281,242 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.96.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

