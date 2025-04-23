American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.4 %

AMWD stock opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

