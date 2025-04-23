Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arcellx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ACLX stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 0.33. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. The trade was a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,455 shares of company stock worth $3,408,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

