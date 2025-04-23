ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance
Shares of ARR stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.23.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
