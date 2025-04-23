ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after buying an additional 507,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASE Technology by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,605 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,371,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after acquiring an additional 157,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

