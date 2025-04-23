AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 815.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after buying an additional 229,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 135,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

