AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $88,147,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $37,775,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 348,993 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 4.4 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,613,715. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

