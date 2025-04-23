B. Riley Cuts IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Price Target to $28.00

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of IperionX stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a current ratio of 13.62. IperionX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IperionX by 479.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IperionX during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

