BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,832,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.82.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BancFirst

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.